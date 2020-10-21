Advertisement

Even if you can’t go to games at Kinnick Stadium, you can still be in the crowd

Published: Oct. 20, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You’ve seen the all the cardboard fan cutouts at games during the pandemic. With the Big 10 mandate of no general fans allowed, Iowa is doing the same thing this year. They have sold cardboard cutouts and Hawkeye super fan Eugene Pinney will find himself all over the stadium this year.

“I actually did three different ones,” Pinney said.

Pinney was happy to buy the cutouts because part of the money goes to towards charity.

“Part of me doing three is because 20% of that money does go to the Iowa dance marathon,” Pinney said. “They are not able to raise money this year so it’s a win-win I guess.”

