Data: Cedar Rapids Schools see an increase in students who are learning in-person

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 70% of students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District are back in the classroom for in-person learning, according to the district. That number only includes those where it’s possible to learn in-person because six schools are still closed after significant damage from the derecho.

The school district says it saw the number of people choosing remote learning decrease from the buildings that are open and can have in-person instruction at every grade level.

Six buildings in the school district, as of October 8th, are still closed because of damage from the derecho. Four of those buildings (McKinley STEAM Academy, Franklin Middle School, Jefferson High School and Washington High School) will open up in November. The district said it expects Taft Middle School to open in December and Kennedy High School to open in 2021.

