Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn grant eligibility expanded

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development said it has amended the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant to expand eligibility to more applicants.

This grant will fund projects to create and expand short-term training programs and support services to give industry-recognized credentials to Iowans whose job has been affected by the pandemic.

The grant is now eligible for high schools and previous recipients of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Employer Innovation Grant and the Registered Apprenticeship Incentive Grant.

Additionally, the grant application deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on October 27.

