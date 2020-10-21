Around half of Iowa’s counties seeing high community spread of COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Data from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows the metrics related to the novel coronavirus in the state of Iowa worsening week-over-week, according to the task force’s latest report.

The document, which was obtained by ABC News, is part of the information the task force sends to individual states each week. It lists Iowa, overall, being in the “red zone” for new cases, which indicates a new case rate of greater than 101 per 100,000 population. Iowa had the eighth-highest rate in the country, at 238 per 100,000, for the week of October 10 through October 16. The national average new case rate was 117 per 100,000 population.

The task force said that Polk County, Woodbury County, and Dubuque County had the highest rates for new cases during their reporting period, representing a total of 22.6% of the states overall 7,512 new cases. Week-over-week, the state added 19% more cases compared to the previous week. The state processed 2,453 tests per 100,000 population last week, which is higher than the national average. There was a 1% decrease in tests reported compared to the week before.

Iowa’s test positivity rate during the October 10-16 period was 9.8%, according to the task force’s report, which places the state just below the 10% “red zone” category for that metric. The positivity rate has increased by 1.6% compared to the previous week.

Counties in Iowa highlighted as "yellow zone," "orange zone," or "red zone," as defined by the White House Coronavirus Task Force weekly report obtained by ABC News. Yellow Zone counties indicate a moderate rate of COVID-19 transmission, while Red Zone counties indicate high rates of transmission. Orange Zone counties fall between those two classifications. The color-coding is determined by the rate of new cases along with test positivity. (KCRG / via data obtained by ABC News)

The color categories, as defined by the task force, are defined by both the rate of new cases and positivity rate. 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties are in the “red zone” for new cases per 100,000 population, while only 49 counties meet that threshold for test positivity. That means 49.5% of Iowa’s counties qualify as “red zone” areas. This includes the cities of Dubuque and Waterloo/Cedar Falls in eastern Iowa, along with several other counties in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area.

The test positivity rate for Iowa is the ninth-highest rate in the country.

Hospitalization metrics for COVID-19 in Iowa, which is remaining at record-high levels for the pandemic, stayed about the same as the previous week. The report said an average of 67 patients confirmed to have the disease, and 34 patients suspected to have the disease, were admitted to hospitals in the state each day. More than 95% of the state’s hospitals admitted at least one patient with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 each day.

The task force provides a list of recommendations for each state in its report, which recommended an increased use of masks, physical distancing, proper hand washing, avoiding crowds in public, and avoiding private social gatherings. Persons in “red zone” or “orange zone” counties should limit any gathering to as small as possible sizes, restricting them to immediate family only if possible.

