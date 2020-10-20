Scattered showers move in this afternoon, highs in the 40s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak system pushes through this afternoon that brings the chance for scattered showers. Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s, so all precipitation should fall as rain, although it will be chilly.

Overnight, fog is possible with leftover moisture and lows drop to near freezing with some cloud cover clearing out. You may need to add a few minutes to the morning commute if you run into fog.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s tomorrow as a warm front approaches. Showers are possible throughout the afternoon and evening tomorrow, with the chance of storms especially late tomorrow through the morning on Thursday. Highs then rise up into the low to mid-70s on Thursday with windy conditions and few lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Highs then on Friday drop into the low 40s as we dry out briefly before more rain/snow chances by the end of the weekend.

