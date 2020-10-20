Advertisement

Scattered showers move in this afternoon, highs in the 40s

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A weak system pushes through this afternoon that brings the chance for scattered showers. Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s, so all precipitation should fall as rain, although it will be chilly.

Overnight, fog is possible with leftover moisture and lows drop to near freezing with some cloud cover clearing out. You may need to add a few minutes to the morning commute if you run into fog.

Highs will be in the 40s and 50s tomorrow as a warm front approaches. Showers are possible throughout the afternoon and evening tomorrow, with the chance of storms especially late tomorrow through the morning on Thursday. Highs then rise up into the low to mid-70s on Thursday with windy conditions and few lingering showers possible through the late morning hours.

Highs then on Friday drop into the low 40s as we dry out briefly before more rain/snow chances by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Scattered showers move through the area throughout the afternoon and evening.

Forecast

Chilly weather continues, showers possible this afternoon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chilly day with a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
It'll be chilly once again with a few showers this afternoon and evening.

Iowa

Up to 5 inches of snow fell in eastern Iowa on Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
A quick-hitting storm system brought some large snowfall accumulations.

Latest News

Forecast

Active weather remains in place this week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

Rain/snow mix moves through today, minor accumulations

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Another round of scattered showers look to move in today, a few snowflakes could mix in as well, but not expected to accumulate. Not everyone will see rain, otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be chilly in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT
Cloudy and chilly start to the week with the potential for a rain/snow mix.

Forecast

Cold again with rain and snow chances

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Expect a cold rain through Monday morning and afternoon. It’ll be another cool, cloudy day with highs topping out in the low 40s for most.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
Expect a cold rain through Monday morning and afternoon. It’ll be another cool, cloudy day with highs topping out in the low 40s for most.