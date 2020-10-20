Presidential debate commission to institute limited microphone muting

WASHINGTON (KCRG) - President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have an opportunity to speak without interruption at the start of each segment at Thursday night’s final presidential debate, officials announced.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said that it will turn off the microphone for the opposing candidate at the start of each planned 15-minute segment of the debate, according to information obtained by ABC News. The rules the campaigns agreed on before the debates began called for the uninterrupted two-minute period to begin each segment.

Following the two-minute segment introduction for each candidate, microphones will no longer be muted and the candidates can interact.

The commission said that the moderator, NBC’s Kristen Welker, will attempt to maintain equal time and account for interruptions.

