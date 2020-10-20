Police say vehicle pulled from Mississippi River in Marquette was stolen in 2006

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscoda, Wisconsin said the vehicle that was pulled from the Mississippi River in Marquette last week was stolen on or about September 19, 2006.

Officials said the yellow 1985 Lincoln Town car was first spotted by an angler near Marquette in 2017, but river stage levels and environmental restrictions prevented attempts to recover it.

In a Facebook post the Muscoda police said the vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of South Ohio Street in the Village of Muscoda.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the theft contact the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144.

