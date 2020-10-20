Advertisement

Police say vehicle pulled from Mississippi River in Marquette was stolen in 2006

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Muscoda, Wisconsin said the vehicle that was pulled from the Mississippi River in Marquette last week was stolen on or about September 19, 2006.

Officials said the yellow 1985 Lincoln Town car was first spotted by an angler near Marquette in 2017, but river stage levels and environmental restrictions prevented attempts to recover it.

In a Facebook post the Muscoda police said the vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of South Ohio Street in the Village of Muscoda.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the theft contact the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144.

Caption

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public hearing Tuesday to consider loan for Cedar Rapids Kernels

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A public hearing is set for Tuesday to consider a loan for the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

News

Early voting underway two weeks until Election Day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Early voting is well underway in several states across the US, including Iowa.

News

An explanation about political ads running on TV stations

Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two types of political ads running on TV stations; candidate ads and issue ads.

Iowa

New ballot drop box in Dubuque County allows voters to drop-off voted ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
There’s a new ballot drop box in Dubuque in the alley behind the courthouse on Central Avenue.

Latest News

News

New ballot drop box in Dubuque County allows voters to drop-off voted ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
There's a new ballot drop box in Dubuque in the alley behind the courthouse on Central Avenue.

News

Changes coming to final presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 'Commission on Presidential Debates' says they've approved changes ahead of Thursday's final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

News

President Trump calls Dr. Anthony Fauci a disaster

Updated: 2 hours ago
During a phone-call with his campaign staff from Las Vegas, the president said people are tired of hearing from Fauci.

News

US coronavirus cases surge with more than 55,000 new cases a day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus cases within the United States are on the rise and some are saying the US is already in the second surge.

News

Linn County Public Health releases trick-or-treating safety guidance ahead of Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linn County Public Health released its trick-or-treating recommendations as Halloween approaches.

Local

Dubuque homeless shelters looking for additional space as winter rolls in

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Homeless shelters in Dubuque are getting ready for the usual rise in demand that comes with cold weather, but this year the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brings additional challenges.