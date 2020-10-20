Police in suburban Des Moines investigating after body found
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area along a trail in Clive.
The Des Moines Register reports that the body was found Saturday afternoon after a hiker called police.
The Clive Police Department says in a news release that the person found dead “had been in that location for a long period of time.”
Police say preliminary investigation did not show any signs of foul play.
Police are working to identify the body and establish a cause of death.
