Police in suburban Des Moines investigating after body found

(MGN)
(MGN)(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area along a trail in Clive.

The Des Moines Register reports that the body was found Saturday afternoon after a hiker called police.

The Clive Police Department says in a news release that the person found dead “had been in that location for a long period of time.”

Police say preliminary investigation did not show any signs of foul play.

Police are working to identify the body and establish a cause of death.

