New ballot drop box in Dubuque County allows voters to drop-off voted ballots

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a new ballot drop box in Dubuque in the alley behind the courthouse on Central Avenue.

This allows voters to drive by and drop off their ballots.

Ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, November 2nd.

Voters in Dubuque can also drop off their ballots to the courthouse by 9 p.m. on election night.

