Morning auto thefts a cautionary tale as weather turns cold, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are reminding residents of safe practices with their vehicles during winter-like weather after two morning incidents.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that two cars were stolen during the morning hours on Tuesday. Officers said, in a post on the department’s Facebook page, that the cars were left running with keys in them in order to warm them up. Outdoor temperatures were in the low 30s in the area.

Data released in late September showed a 52% increase in vehicle thefts in Cedar Rapids through the same day. Officials said 60% of those thefts involved vehicles with keys inside or while still running.

Police advise residents to not leave their keys in their car under any circumstance.

