Advertisement

Morning auto thefts a cautionary tale as weather turns cold, police say

The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car.
The side of a Cedar Rapids Police patrol car.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are reminding residents of safe practices with their vehicles during winter-like weather after two morning incidents.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that two cars were stolen during the morning hours on Tuesday. Officers said, in a post on the department’s Facebook page, that the cars were left running with keys in them in order to warm them up. Outdoor temperatures were in the low 30s in the area.

Data released in late September showed a 52% increase in vehicle thefts in Cedar Rapids through the same day. Officials said 60% of those thefts involved vehicles with keys inside or while still running.

Police advise residents to not leave their keys in their car under any circumstance.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa Secretary of State addresses confusion for some felons registering to vote

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says at least 35,000 felons will be able to vote in next month’s election. However, some felons say the process to get registered is still confusing.

Local

Shuttered Emmetsburg ethanol plant settles tax incentive deal

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Iowa’s economic development arm and a shuttered ethanol plant at Emmetsburg that had promised to produce millions of gallons of ethanol from crop waste have reached a settlement that lets the company off the hook for millions of dollars in tax incentives.

Iowa

Conservative lawyer floats challenge of election outcome in Iowa court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
A lawyer for a national conservative group says it may challenge the outcome of the Nov. 3 elections by arguing that municipalities are improperly using hundreds of millions of dollars in private money.

Iowa

Another wind turbine blade breaks off in central Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
For the second time in as many months, a huge blade has broken off from its wind turbine in central Iowa.

Latest News

Iowa

Medical billing services company informs Iowa City School District about data security breach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The company that provides medical billing and reimbursement services to the Iowa City Community School District is investigating after a data security breach.

Iowa

Dubuque County fire causes more than $200,000 in damage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Fire crews responded to a report of a machine shed that was fully engulfed in flames at 23370 North Bankston Road in Epworth.

News

Colorado firefighters say they won't be able to contain forest fire for weeks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Firefighters battling the largest fire in Colorado history say they don't expect to be able to contain it for weeks.

News

Russia willing to freeze nuclear arsenal to extend New START Treaty

Updated: 6 hours ago
Today Russia said it is willing to freeze its nuclear arsenal to extend the New START Treaty.

News

Researchers try new oral rinse COVID-19 testing option

Updated: 6 hours ago
Researchers in Louisville, Kentucky are trying a new testing option for children and seniors.

News

Department of Justice files antitrust lawsuit against Google

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Trump administration is expected to sue Google, accusing the tech company of 'suppressing competition' in online searches.