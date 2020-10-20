Medical billing services company informs Iowa City School District about data security breach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The company that provides medical billing and reimbursement services to the Iowa City Community School District is investigating after a data security breach.

Timberline Billing Service, LLC sent a mailing to students in the district about a privacy incident that may have involved some of their information.

The company said an unknown actor accessed its network between February 12 and March 4.

The unknown actor reportedly encrypted certain files and removed certain information from its network, but did not access the district’s internal systems.

Timberline said it was unable to determine exactly what information was taken, but a review of the files that could have been accessed determined the files contained information for some current and former students of the district.

This information included names, dates of birth, Medicaid identification number and related billing information. Timberline said in ‘very limited instances’ a student’s Social Security number was also in the files.

Timberline told the district it is not aware of any misuse of the data, but it is offering affected students free credit monitoring and identity protection services out of an abundance of caution.

The company is enhancing its security in response to the incident. It also set up a call center to answer questions from parents and students about the incident.

To reach the call center call (844) 439-7669, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Central Time.

Timberline provides Medicaid billing and reimbursement services to more than 190 school districts in the state.

