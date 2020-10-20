Iowa’s unemployment rate falls for fifth straight month in September

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reported Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent last month.

That’s a decline of 6 percent from the rate in August marking a fifth consecutive month in which unemployment has dropped since the beginning of the pandemic caused peak unemployment in April.

“We have over 64,000 job openings across the state,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Additionally, we have awarded over $10 million in grants focused on helping those whose jobs have been affected get back into the workplace by completing short term training or starting a registered apprenticeship program.”

The number of working Iowans increased in September to 1,536,200, and unemployed Iowans decreased 76,600.

IWD estimates the number of unemployed Iowans is now 111,400 lower than in April when there were 188,000 unemployed Iowans.

The U.S. unemployment rate also declined in September, dropping to 7.9 percent.

