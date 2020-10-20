Iowa one of seven states investigating Google in antitrust lawsuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa is one of seven states conducting “separate but parallel investigations” into Google in the Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that Google has abused its dominance in online search and advertising to harm consumers and stifle competition.

Attorneys General from Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee and New York released the following statement regarding the filing.

“Over the last year, both the US DOJ and state attorneys general have conducted separate but parallel investigations into Google’s anticompetitive market behavior. We appreciate the strong bipartisan cooperation among the states and the good working relationship with the DOJ on these serious issues. This is a historic time for both federal and state antitrust authorities, as we work to protect competition and innovation in our technology markets. We plan to conclude parts of our investigation of Google in the coming weeks. If we decide to file a complaint, we would file a motion to consolidate our case with the DOJ’s. We would then litigate the consolidated case cooperatively, much as we did in the Microsoft case.”

