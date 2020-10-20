i9 Fact Checker: Finkenauer introduced bipartisan bills, but none became law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is running for reelection in Iowa’s First District against State Representative Republican Ashley Hinson. Finkenauer tries to appeal as bipartisan in a race where The Cook Report ranks the district as a toss-up

Source: The ad is from the Abby Finkenauer campaign and is called “Effective”.

Claim #1: “She works with Democrats and Republicans, as a result, she’s introduced over 20 bipartisan bills in congress.”

Here is a list of 32 bills Congresswoman Finkenauer has introduced into the house. We’ve underlined those bills, which had a Republican co-sponsor. Only 3 of the 32 passed the house, but 0 became law or even passed the Senate.

1. H.R. 8535: To amend the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 to direct the Secretary of Education to award grants for new agricultural education programs in secondary schools

2. H.R. 8339: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to deny the deduction for advertising and promotional expenses for prescription drugs.

3. H.R. 8326 CED Act

4. H.R. 8314 Disaster Relief Act

5. H.R. 7964 Peer Support for Veteran Families Act

6. H.R 7909 Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers are Safe Act of 2020

7. H.R. 7773 Unlocking Opportunities in Emerging Markets Act of 2020

8. H.R. 7683 ACCESS Act

9. H.R. 7630 COACH Act

10. H.R. 7452 Relief for Rural Borrowers Act

11. H.R. 7386 HOMES Act of 2020

12. H.R. 7097 Stop Swaps, Protect Local Jobs Act

13. H.R 6973 PPE Act

14. H.R. 6815 Tenant Protection Notification Act of 2020

15. H.R. 6753 Rural Community Hospital Demonstration Extension Act of 2020

16. H.R. 6671 Clean Fuels Deployment Act of 2020

17. H.R. 6345 STEP Reimbursement Act of 2020

18. H.R. 6151 Caring For Kids Act

19. H.R. 6133 Step Improvement Act of 2020

20. H.R. 5743 Protecting the Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area Act

21. H.R 5669 Secure Small Business Act

22. H.R. 5007 Farmers' Access to Resources and Machinery Act

23. H.R. 4951 Fixing America’s Bridges Act

24. H.R. 4342 Reducing Extra Teaching Authentication Impacting New teachers Act

25. H.R. 4338 Rural Road Safety Act

26. H.R. 4110 Helping Communities Invest in Infrastructure Act

27. H.R. 4024 Broadband Transparency and Accountability Act of 2019

28. H.R. 3445 To amend title XVII of the Social Security Act to extend the work geographic index floor under the Medicare program

29. H.R. 3302 Keep Physicians Serving Patients Act of 2019

30. H.R. 3181 Military Readiness and Cost Savings Act

31. H.R. 2089 Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2019

32. H.R. 246 Stimulating Innovation through Procurement Act of 2019

Conclusion: 23 different bills had at least one Republican representative listed as a co-sponsor. Sometimes the Republican was a non-voting member from a territory like American Samoa.

None of these bills even became close to becoming law but, 23 is more than 20 and is why this claim gets an A .

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.