Eastern Iowa Cemeteries struggle to cover cost of repairs following derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Century old trees down, and headstones toppled. That’s a familiar scene at both Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion and Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. More than two months after the derecho, cemeteries are still assessing the damage.

“About 30 to 50 percent of total trees in Oak Shade are a complete loss,” said Interim Parks and Recreation Director Seth Staashelm.

The city owns this historic cemetery and Staashelm says safety is a main concern.

“There was a lot of liability within the trees so we had the cemetery closed off for quite a while," he said.

They cleaned up enough for people to use the roads, but are still urging caution as they continue to assess damage over the next couple of weeks, and figuring out how much all this will cost.

“Something we have been messaging out to the public is if they do have headstones or grave markers that are damaged to contact their homeowners insurance,” Staashelm added.

However, for those not covered, there’s another option. The Friends of Oak Shade Cemetery is paying to cover some of the costs for repairs, if those who are buried don’t have family members who can help.

“The friends group has been working diligently. They have been marking sections of concern for contractors and us to be able to do our clean up and so the necessary work,” said Staashelm.

The derecho’s impact is similar at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. By state law, these cemeteries cannot access their perpetual care funds to recover from a disaster.

“We’re just able to do the work we have going on here in any given year, the mowing, and the trimming, so an incident like this if we were to anticipate potentially $50,000 in trying to complete all the work here. We do not have the cash on hand to do that," said Oak Hill Board Member Linda Langston.

So they’re having conversations with their insurance commissioner, as well as the city, which owns a portion of the cemetery.

“With something like this, it’s anywhere from a small one that’s knocked over to a large one that might be 15 or 20 foot tall that is knocked over. So it’s not a small thing"” said Oak Hill Superintendent Carl Thoerson.

For now, Thoreson says volunteers have helped lessen the financial hit.

“We have had over 100 volunteers in 8 or 10 different groups. Those people are great and have saved us a lot,' said Thoerson.

The timeline for completion at At Oak Hill is April, but both cemeteries say more helping hands would make the work go faster.

