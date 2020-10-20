Dubuque County fire causes more than $200,000 in damage
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews responded to a report of a machine shed that was fully engulfed in flames at 23370 North Bankston Road in Epworth.
The homeowner said he had been welding in the shed before noticing flames along a wall.
Officials said the damage is estimated to be in excess of $200,000. They also said the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.