Dubuque County fire causes more than $200,000 in damage

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews responded to a report of a machine shed that was fully engulfed in flames at 23370 North Bankston Road in Epworth.

The homeowner said he had been welding in the shed before noticing flames along a wall.

Officials said the damage is estimated to be in excess of $200,000. They also said the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.