Advertisement

Dubuque County fire causes more than $200,000 in damage

(WIBW)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews responded to a report of a machine shed that was fully engulfed in flames at 23370 North Bankston Road in Epworth.

The homeowner said he had been welding in the shed before noticing flames along a wall.

Officials said the damage is estimated to be in excess of $200,000. They also said the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Researchers try new oral rinse COVID-19 testing option

Updated: 1 hour ago
Researchers in Louisville, Kentucky are trying a new testing option for children and seniors.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Iowa surpassing 500 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa Tuesday.

Iowa

Iowa one of seven states investigating Google in antitrust lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa is one of seven states conducting “separate but parallel investigations” into Google in the Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Iowa

Police in suburban Des Moines investigating after body found

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area along a trail in Clive.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa’s unemployment rate falls for fifth straight month in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Workforce Development reported Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent last month.

National

Tribes make new move to shut down Dakota Access Pipeline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Native American tribes opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline once again have asked a federal judge to stop the flow of oil while the legal battle over the line’s future plays out.

News

Cedar Rapids Police Department donates $10,000 to Coats for Kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Cedar Rapids Police Department on Tuesday presented a check for $10,000 to Coats for Kids.

News

Public hearing Tuesday to consider loan for Cedar Rapids Kernels

Updated: 4 hours ago
A public hearing is set for Tuesday to consider a loan for the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

News

Early voting underway two weeks until Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Early voting is well underway in several states across the US, including Iowa.

News

An explanation about political ads running on TV stations

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are two types of political ads running on TV stations; candidate ads and issue ads.