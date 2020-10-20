COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in Iowa surpassing 500 on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa Tuesday.

According to state data, there are currently a total of 501 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 71 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the hospitalized patients, 122 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

The state also reported 727 more COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate over the last 24-hour reporting period was 18.2 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 20, the state’s data is showing a total of 108,297 COVID-19 cases and 1,548 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 4,005 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The state has conducted a total of 905,751 since the beginning of the pandemic.

