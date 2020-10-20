Advertisement

Chilly weather continues, showers possible this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are firmly in the grip of a cold pattern across Iowa. Today will be a chilly one as clouds build once again. A weak system will arrive this afternoon bringing with it some scattered showers. Unlike yesterday, temperatures will be in the 40s for this and the precipitation will stay in the form of a chilly light rain. Those showers may linger into the early evening before dissipating. Fog may develop overnight. Tomorrow, plan on highs mainly in the 40s north to 50s south as a warm front approaches. This front should become active with showers and storms late tomorrow afternoon and especially tomorrow night. Over a half-inch of rain is possible with that front. Thursday will be a mild spike with windy conditions and highs into the 70s. Thursday night, a cold front arrives, dropping us well down to the 40s by Friday along with more wind.

