Another wind turbine blade breaks off in central Iowa

(KOTA TV)
(KOTA TV)(KOTA)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PATON, Iowa (AP) — For the second time in as many months, a huge blade has broken off from its wind turbine in central Iowa.

Television station KCCI reports the latest incident happened Thursday near Paton in Green County. No one was hurt. That follows a similar incident in mid-September, when another blade dropped from a turbine near Adel and crashed into a corn field.

Officials say the blades are 177 feet long and weigh 18,000 pounds. Mid-American Energy tells the station that in both cases, the blades were equipped with a specific type of lightning protection system.

MidAmerican said such incidents are “extremely rare,” but acknowledged that even one incident is unacceptable.

