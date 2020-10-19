Woman charged after allegedly ramming multiple vehicles in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines woman is facing multiple charges after law enforcement officials said she intentionally rammed a deputy’s vehicle earlier this month.

Crystal LeCroy, 48, was arrested and will be charged with first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations with intent to inflict serious injury, another count of assault on persons in certain occupations, two counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident, and four counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 p.m. on October 9, deputies were sent to the KAR Auto Center, located near the intersection of Iowa Highway 9 and U.S. Highway 52, to check on a suspicious vehicle. When deputies arrived, the vehicle, operated by LeCroy, started to move, allegedly turning toward the deputies and ramming their vehicle at a high rate of speed head-on. She then allegedly rammed another parked vehicle, causing it to collide with another vehicle. Deputies described these actions as intentional.

The vehicle that was initially rammed sustained enough damage to disable it, leaving the deputies stranded in the parking lot. LeCroy quickly drove out of the parking lot onto westbound Highway 9, according to deputies, hitting another two vehicles that were heading westbound.

Damage caused by the multiple collisions caused LeCroy’s vehicle to cease functioning, allowing deputies to take her into custody.

A passenger in one of the vehicles struck on westbound Highway 9 sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital via ambulance. LeCroy also required treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The Decorah Police Department, Winneshiek County Ambulance, Decorah Fire Department, and the Winneshiek County Communications Center assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.