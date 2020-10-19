Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-season snowfall caused headaches in the area near Iowa’s capital city on Monday.

The National Weather Service office in Johnston issued a Snow Squall Warning for parts of Polk, Jasper, and Dallas counties around the Noon hour as a band of heavy snowfall moved through the area. Visibility was reduced, at times, below one-quarter of a mile, according to public reports near the Ankeny area. The heavy rate of snowfall was enough to overcome warm ground temperatures to accumulate rapidly, causing poor road conditions.

Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed at least one crash along Interstate 35. There were no initial reports of injuries associated with the crash.

URGENT - the band of heavy snow moving thru the Des Moines metro has resulted in several accidents - including this one near I-35. #iawx pic.twitter.com/usJcZ6u7LV — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) October 19, 2020

The heaviest reported snowfall totals came from the Ankeny area, with an official observation from the National Weather Service of nine inches two miles south of Polk City. Several reports of six inches or more were received in the Grimes and Ankeny area, with lesser amounts in the city of Des Moines.

