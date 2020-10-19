Advertisement

Up to 9 inches of snow snarls traffic in Des Moines metro area

The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
The scene of a crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 94 in central Iowa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-season snowfall caused headaches in the area near Iowa’s capital city on Monday.

The National Weather Service office in Johnston issued a Snow Squall Warning for parts of Polk, Jasper, and Dallas counties around the Noon hour as a band of heavy snowfall moved through the area. Visibility was reduced, at times, below one-quarter of a mile, according to public reports near the Ankeny area. The heavy rate of snowfall was enough to overcome warm ground temperatures to accumulate rapidly, causing poor road conditions.

Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed at least one crash along Interstate 35. There were no initial reports of injuries associated with the crash.

The heaviest reported snowfall totals came from the Ankeny area, with an official observation from the National Weather Service of nine inches two miles south of Polk City. Several reports of six inches or more were received in the Grimes and Ankeny area, with lesser amounts in the city of Des Moines.

Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Updated: 20 minutes ago
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER
One week since returning to the campaign trail, where his handling of the pandemic is a central issue to voters, Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his performance.

Heavier snows blanket eastern Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heavier snowfalls are dropping up to 3-inches of snow in parts of Eastern Iowa Monday afternoon.

Dubuque man arrested after biting a man’s nose off during a fight on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Dubuque man has been arrested after a physical disturbance in which he bit another man’s nose off.

Chicago man arrested after speeding and alleged hit and run incident on Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar County officials arrested a Chicago man after he was involved in a hit-and-run at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

COVID-19 cases on the rise in most states

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in most states.

Gov. Reynolds announces awardees of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
By KCRG Staff
Governor Reynolds announced on Monday the Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant awardees.

Johnson County releases tips for staying safe while tailgating ahead of college football opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
By KCRG Staff
Johnson County Public Health released a list on Monday of health and safety precautions for tailgating ahead of the start of the college football season.

Fayette County officials complete investigation into September boat theft

Updated: 3 hours ago
By KCRG Staff
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the theft of a boat off lake Oelwein on September 28.

Linn County Jail releases name of inmate who died while in-custody

Updated: 3 hours ago
By KCRG Staff
Officials have released the name of the inmate who died while in-custody in the Linn County Correctional Center on October 17.

Brohm to miss Purdue opener vs Iowa after 2nd positive test

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Associated Press
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday’s season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.