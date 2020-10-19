Up to 5 inches of snow fell in eastern Iowa on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick-hitting storm system brought some large snowfall accumulations to eastern Iowa on Monday.

The highest accumulation reported so far in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area was 5 inches on the east side of Cedar Rapids, with several totals in the 2 to 5 inch range in the metro area. Lesser amounts were found to the north and south of the main band of snow.

Snow totals of more than 6 inches were seen just north of Des moines in central Iowa, including a 9-inch report from the National Weather Service office there.

Snowfall total reports for Monday, October 19, 2020 from the National Weather Service, as of 5:00 p.m.:

County Location Snow Total BENTON BELLE PLAINE 2 CEDAR LOWDEN 3.5 CEDAR LOWDEN 3 CEDAR LOWDEN 1.8 IOWA AMANA 3.3 JOHNSON 1 W COU FALLS 3.1 JOHNSON 2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY 2 JOHNSON 1 W ELMIRA 2 JOHNSON 1 ESE NORTH LIBERTY 2 JONES ANAMOSA 3 JONES WYOMING 3 JONES WYOMING 3 JONES 3 SW CENTER JUNCTION 2.2 LINN 3 E CEDAR RAPIDS 5 LINN 2 WSW HIAWATHA 4.7 LINN 2 WSW HIAWATHA 4.7 LINN 4 NNE FAIRFAX 4.5 LINN 4 NNE FAIRFAX 4.5 LINN 2 W CEDAR RAPIDS 4.4 LINN 1 ENE FAIRFAX 4 LINN 2 W CEDAR RAPIDS 4 LINN 2 W CEDAR RAPIDS 4 LINN 4 N FAIRFAX 3.5 LINN 4 N FAIRFAX 3.5 LINN 2 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS 3.5 LINN MARION 3.5 LINN 3 NE FAIRFAX 3.5 LINN 2 W CEDAR RAPIDS 3.3 LINN BERTRAM 3.2 LINN 2 NNW MARION 3 LINN 2 WSW HIAWATHA 2.7 LINN HIAWATHA 2 LINN HIAWATHA 2 SCOTT PARK VIEW 1.2 SCOTT PARK VIEW 1.2 WASHINGTON 1 NE WASHINGTON 0.5 WASHINGTON 1 NE WASHINGTON 0.5

