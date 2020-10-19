Up to 5 inches of snow fell in eastern Iowa on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick-hitting storm system brought some large snowfall accumulations to eastern Iowa on Monday.
The highest accumulation reported so far in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area was 5 inches on the east side of Cedar Rapids, with several totals in the 2 to 5 inch range in the metro area. Lesser amounts were found to the north and south of the main band of snow.
Snow totals of more than 6 inches were seen just north of Des moines in central Iowa, including a 9-inch report from the National Weather Service office there.
Snowfall total reports for Monday, October 19, 2020 from the National Weather Service, as of 5:00 p.m.:
|County
|Location
|Snow Total
|BENTON
|BELLE PLAINE
|2
|CEDAR
|LOWDEN
|3.5
|CEDAR
|LOWDEN
|3
|CEDAR
|LOWDEN
|1.8
|IOWA
|AMANA
|3.3
|JOHNSON
|1 W COU FALLS
|3.1
|JOHNSON
|2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY
|2
|JOHNSON
|1 W ELMIRA
|2
|JOHNSON
|1 ESE NORTH LIBERTY
|2
|JONES
|ANAMOSA
|3
|JONES
|WYOMING
|3
|JONES
|WYOMING
|3
|JONES
|3 SW CENTER JUNCTION
|2.2
|LINN
|3 E CEDAR RAPIDS
|5
|LINN
|2 WSW HIAWATHA
|4.7
|LINN
|2 WSW HIAWATHA
|4.7
|LINN
|4 NNE FAIRFAX
|4.5
|LINN
|4 NNE FAIRFAX
|4.5
|LINN
|2 W CEDAR RAPIDS
|4.4
|LINN
|1 ENE FAIRFAX
|4
|LINN
|2 W CEDAR RAPIDS
|4
|LINN
|2 W CEDAR RAPIDS
|4
|LINN
|4 N FAIRFAX
|3.5
|LINN
|4 N FAIRFAX
|3.5
|LINN
|2 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS
|3.5
|LINN
|MARION
|3.5
|LINN
|3 NE FAIRFAX
|3.5
|LINN
|2 W CEDAR RAPIDS
|3.3
|LINN
|BERTRAM
|3.2
|LINN
|2 NNW MARION
|3
|LINN
|2 WSW HIAWATHA
|2.7
|LINN
|HIAWATHA
|2
|LINN
|HIAWATHA
|2
|SCOTT
|PARK VIEW
|1.2
|SCOTT
|PARK VIEW
|1.2
|WASHINGTON
|1 NE WASHINGTON
|0.5
|WASHINGTON
|1 NE WASHINGTON
|0.5
