Up to 5 inches of snow fell in eastern Iowa on Monday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quick-hitting storm system brought some large snowfall accumulations to eastern Iowa on Monday.

The highest accumulation reported so far in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area was 5 inches on the east side of Cedar Rapids, with several totals in the 2 to 5 inch range in the metro area. Lesser amounts were found to the north and south of the main band of snow.

Snow totals of more than 6 inches were seen just north of Des moines in central Iowa, including a 9-inch report from the National Weather Service office there.

Snowfall total reports for Monday, October 19, 2020 from the National Weather Service, as of 5:00 p.m.:

CountyLocationSnow Total
BENTONBELLE PLAINE2
CEDARLOWDEN3.5
CEDARLOWDEN3
CEDARLOWDEN1.8
IOWAAMANA3.3
JOHNSON1 W COU FALLS3.1
JOHNSON2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY2
JOHNSON1 W ELMIRA2
JOHNSON1 ESE NORTH LIBERTY2
JONESANAMOSA3
JONESWYOMING3
JONESWYOMING3
JONES3 SW CENTER JUNCTION2.2
LINN3 E CEDAR RAPIDS5
LINN2 WSW HIAWATHA4.7
LINN2 WSW HIAWATHA4.7
LINN4 NNE FAIRFAX4.5
LINN4 NNE FAIRFAX4.5
LINN2 W CEDAR RAPIDS4.4
LINN1 ENE FAIRFAX4
LINN2 W CEDAR RAPIDS4
LINN2 W CEDAR RAPIDS4
LINN4 N FAIRFAX3.5
LINN4 N FAIRFAX3.5
LINN2 NNE CEDAR RAPIDS3.5
LINNMARION3.5
LINN3 NE FAIRFAX3.5
LINN2 W CEDAR RAPIDS3.3
LINNBERTRAM3.2
LINN2 NNW MARION3
LINN2 WSW HIAWATHA2.7
LINNHIAWATHA2
LINNHIAWATHA2
SCOTTPARK VIEW1.2
SCOTTPARK VIEW1.2
WASHINGTON1 NE WASHINGTON0.5
WASHINGTON1 NE WASHINGTON0.5

Submit your photos of today’s snow via YouNews:

