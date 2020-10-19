Advertisement

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.
The Old Capitol building, left, on the University of Iowa campus.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported six more positive COVID-19 cases last week.

The department said it conducted 660 COVID-19 PCR tests between October 12 and October 18.

The testing began on May 29 as part of the university’s return to campus protocol. In total, 253 positive tests have been reported as well as 6,901 negative tests and one inconclusive test.

The university’s protocol is that after a positive test result, contact tracing is conducted, as well as mandatory isolation for those who test positive and quarantine for anyone who might have been exposed.

