Advertisement

Some states allow ballots if voters die before Election Day

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Ballots cast by people who vote early but die before Election Day are sometimes cited as proof of voter fraud, but in many states they’re perfectly legal.

Seventeen states prohibit counting ballots cast by someone who subsequently dies before the election, but 10 states specifically allow it.

Questions over whether ballots will count if someone votes early but dies before Election Day are especially pressing this year, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has been especially perilous for older Americans.

People 85 years and older represent nearly one in three deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal

National

COVID cases surging across the country

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Surge in COVID-19 cases across the country point to a new wave this fall.

Iowa

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stay near all-time highs as over 900 cases added to Iowa total

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The second-largest number of patients since the start of the pandemic entered hospitals in the last 24 hours of reporting due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

Coronavirus

US reaches 8 million COVID-19 cases as infections surge

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
The U.S. reported the most COVID-19 cases in a day since July.