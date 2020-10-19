Advertisement

Purdue head football coach to miss opener vs Iowa after 2nd positive test

Purdue NCAA college football head coach Jeff Brohm speaks at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Purdue NCAA college football head coach Jeff Brohm speaks at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.(G-Jun Yam | AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday’s season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.

Big Ten protocol requires players who test positive to sit out 21 days but staff members are required to isolate 10 days. Brohm will not be on the sideline this weekend. Instead, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will be calling plays.

