Linn County Public Health releases trick-or-treating safety guidance ahead of Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health released its trick-or-treating recommendations as Halloween approaches.

The county did not ban trick-or-treating, but is recommending residents and visitors avoid large gatherings. In particular, it recommended avoiding haunted houses and indoor celebrations.

Other recommendations include:

Stay home if you are sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19, or similar symptoms.

Bring hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol) and use frequently while out and about.

Do not go trick-or-treating or hand out candy if you are sick.

Only go trick-or-treating with those from your immediate household.

Maintain six feet of physical distance from those outside your household. Parents are recommended to discuss safety and physical distancing practice ahead of time.

Wear a face mask that covers both the mouth and the nose, either over or under a Halloween mask.

Stay on the right side of the road and use a flashlight or glow stick when trick-or-treating at night.

East treats at home after parents have inspected all candy.

For more information and guidance, go to LinnCounty.or/Halloween-COVID-19.

