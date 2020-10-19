Advertisement

Linn County Public Health releases trick-or-treating safety guidance ahead of Halloween

Trick-or-treaters get candy at a house in an undated file photo.
Trick-or-treaters get candy at a house in an undated file photo.(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Public Health released its trick-or-treating recommendations as Halloween approaches.

The county did not ban trick-or-treating, but is recommending residents and visitors avoid large gatherings. In particular, it recommended avoiding haunted houses and indoor celebrations.

Other recommendations include:

  • Stay home if you are sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick with COVID-19, or similar symptoms.
  • Bring hand sanitizer (containing at least 60 percent alcohol) and use frequently while out and about.
  • Do not go trick-or-treating or hand out candy if you are sick.
  • Only go trick-or-treating with those from your immediate household.
  • Maintain six feet of physical distance from those outside your household. Parents are recommended to discuss safety and physical distancing practice ahead of time.
  • Wear a face mask that covers both the mouth and the nose, either over or under a Halloween mask.
  • Stay on the right side of the road and use a flashlight or glow stick when trick-or-treating at night.
  • East treats at home after parents have inspected all candy.

For more information and guidance, go to LinnCounty.or/Halloween-COVID-19.

