Linn County Jail releases name of inmate who died while in-custody

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the inmate who died while in-custody in the Linn County Correctional Center on October 17.

Jacqueline Marie Bridges, 59, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested earlier that morning on charges of theft, money laundering and financial exploitation of a dependent adult, with a bond totaling $20,000.

Bridges' family posted bond and a correctional officer was going to process Bridges out of jail at around 3:19 p.m. when she was found unconscious and unresponsive.

