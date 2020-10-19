Johnson County releases tips for staying safe while tailgating ahead of college football opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County Public Health released a list on Monday of health and safety precautions for tailgating ahead of the start of the college football season.

With the list, JCPH is urging residents and visitors to make safe choices that will decrease the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

The recommendations include:

"Cheering on the Hawks from your home with only those in your household or hosting virtual viewing parties are the safest options.

Hosting a small get together with your first-string friends and family is more risky, but if you choose to do so, please gather outdoors, stay six feet apart, wear masks and wash your hands.

Heading to your favorite bar or restaurant poses a much higher risk.

Call ahead to find out their current safety practices.

Ask if there is outdoor seating and viewing.

Is indoor seating limited and spaced six feet apart?

Are masks required of staff and customers at all times except when eating or taking a drink?

Limit your time at the establishment.

Remember, there is a higher risk of spreading COVID-19 as groups get larger and closer together, and gather for longer timeframes, especially while indoors.

Always keep the following in mind:

If you are sick, or you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, stay home.

Wear a mask over your mouth and nose. Show your team spirit with a Hawkeye mask.

Avoid small spaces that do not allow for distancing of six feet.

Stay at least six feet away from those who do not live in your home.

Wash or sanitize your hands often."

