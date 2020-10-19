Issues with Secretary of State website frustrating for convicted felons wanting to register to vote

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chawn Yilmaz was born in Cedar Rapids but lived in California for most of her adult life. That’s where in 2002 she was convicted of a felony.

“Living on California I could vote. I voted in the 2016 election," said Yilmaz.

However, in Iowa she couldn’t. Until this August, when Governor Reynolds restored felon voting rights. The last state in the nation to do so.

“I tried to register online as soon as I found out I was going to be eligible to vote in this election," Yilmaz said. “It’s an important, empowering thing. I think to vote.”

When Yilmaz tried to register on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, she was denied for being a felon.

“I repeatedly tried and tried. It wasn’t until last week that I made an appointment at the Auditor’s Office to get registered," she said.

She was able to register in person but was told they were unaware of the issues with the website, but the voter registration form - that was just revised this month- still says felons can’t vote right at the top.

“A full two months later a revised application that has inaccurate information, so I’ve been trying to pass the word on on Facebook just to let people know," she added.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller says he even believes that wording can be confusing for felons wanting to register.

“I don’t like the way it’s written, but it’s not my form it’s the official form from the Iowa Secretary of State,” said Miller.

Miller says the Secretary of State released Linn County’s felon list about a week ago, and they sent out letters to about 4,000 felons.

“Some of them came in and registered to vote, and then unfortunately when the felon list was released by the Secretary of State within about the last ten days we found out about 30 had to be cancelled from the registration because they had not fulfilled their obligation, that is finished their probation so yes lots of questions," Miller said.

Miller says he feels more coordination from the Secretary of State and Governor’s Office could have helped avoid some of this confusion.

“We have a lot of things going on in this election, and to basically wait to the last minute to spring that felon list on us was was inappropriate. It was just to late. We shouldn’t having to be dealing with these things when we are 15 days from the election now,” said Yilmaz.

He says the best way for felons to figure out if they can register to vote is to come to an early voting place in person, like Yilmaz did, and get registered and vote there.

Although, Yilmaz was able to get registered, she says she hopes others experiencing issues like she did won’t discourage them from voting.

“I think people are just totally unaware and or they tried to do it online, and they are completely discouraged. Don’t let that discourage you. Your right has been restored by the Governor. You can vote," said Yilmaz. “There are thousands, tens of thousands of convicted felons in Iowa that can literally change the vote this year, if they went out and used their voice."

