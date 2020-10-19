Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team to face Gonzaga in Sioux Falls December 19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will face Gonzaga in a nationally televised game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 19.

The game will take place at the Sanford Pentagon, with a limited number of tickets expected to go on sale at later date.

All spectators will be required to wear masks, which will be available for free at the door.

The Sanford Pentagon said it will be working with both schools and the states on safety measures and will be ready to adjust based on guidelines and recommendations.

The game will air on CBS at 11 a.m.

Iowa is coming off a 20-11 season in which it was scheduled to play Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament. The tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.