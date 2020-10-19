Iowa artist makes stickers commemorating Iowa landmarks

STORY CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa artist is designing stickers to commemorate landmarks across the state.

Naomi Friend of Story City received her master’s in fine art at Iowa State University.

She said she did a lot of paintings inspired by nature in Iowa while in college.

Now she has made dozens of stickers commemorating 100 years of Iowa parks that showcase the beauty across the state.

The artist said her work is personal, and much of the art circles back to time spent with her husband and young son.

“I have a 3-year-old, Peter, and I was thinking, well, how can I keep making art even though I’m busy being a mom? So I started making stickers,” Friend said.

