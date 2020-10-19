Advertisement

Heavier snows blanket eastern Iowa

Snowfall Monday October 19 from the KCRG-TV9 Manchester CityCam.
Snowfall Monday October 19 from the KCRG-TV9 Manchester CityCam.(KCRG)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavier snowfalls are dropping up to 3-inches of snow in parts of Eastern Iowa Monday afternoon.

The midday snowfall was heavy at times across Benton, Linn and Jones counties, in particular. That’s about the area where a 1″-3″ band of snow is expected to accumulate by the time it moves out Thursday afternoon. The snow made for slick travel on roads.

Check out pictures of the snowfall below and upload your own.

