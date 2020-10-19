Heavier snows blanket eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavier snowfalls are dropping up to 3-inches of snow in parts of Eastern Iowa Monday afternoon.

The midday snowfall was heavy at times across Benton, Linn and Jones counties, in particular. That’s about the area where a 1″-3″ band of snow is expected to accumulate by the time it moves out Thursday afternoon. The snow made for slick travel on roads.

Check out pictures of the snowfall below and upload your own.

