Gov. Reynolds announces awardees of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds announced on Monday the Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant awardees.

The grants total $6,626,852 and were awarded to 72 projects.

See the full list here.

Additionally, the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant is now taking applications from nonprofits, adult training providers, small businesses (less than 50 employees), unions and post-secondary institutions.

These grants will help fund projects supporting the creation and expansion of short-term training programs and support services for Iowans whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic. The programs and services will give them gain industry-recognized credentials.

Applications are due by December 31.

For more information about these grants, go to FureReadyIowa.gov.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.