Fayette County officials complete investigation into September boat theft

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office completed its investigation into the theft of a boat off Lake Oelwein on September 28.

Officials determined 18-year-old Cole Cannon of Hawkeye and a 16-year-old juvenile from Oelwein took the boat and items in the boat that evening.

The boat was later reported to have been destroyed and dumped near Festina.

Cannon has been charged with theft and criminal mischief. The Juvenile was referred to juvenile court for theft.

