Dubuque officials seeking information after dog bite incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Public health officials in northeast Iowa are seeking the public’s help after an incident involving a dog bite on Saturday.

Dubuque’s Health Services Department is asking for any information regarding the incident, which took place around 6:00 p.m. near 2022 Central Avenue. A dog being walked by a juvenile female using a retractable leash bit another person. Officials said the dog was described by the person as a tan-colored terrier mix, short in height, and wearing a plaid coat.

Anybody with information about the dog should call the department at (563) 589-4185 on weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or the Law Enforcement Center at (563) 589-4415 outside of those hours.

