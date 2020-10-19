Dubuque man arrested after biting a man’s nose off during a fight on Saturday

Advertisement

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has been arrested after a physical disturbance in which he bit another man’s nose off.

Officials said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday at 1491 Bluff Street.

A criminal complaint said that 24-year-old Blayre Allen Ward and 20-year-old John Frank Turner III were asked to leave Noonan`s Tap at 1618 Central Ave after getting into a verbal disturbance with several other patrons.

Traffic camera footage shows Ward and Turner continuing their verbal argument with two other people before getting into a physical altercation in the alley west of the 1500 block of Central Avenue.

During the fight, Ward punched a man and tackled him to the ground. The man was able to break free and ran, with the other person being attacked, to a residence at 1491 Bluff Street.

Officials said Ward threw two large rocks at the residence causing $350 damage to a window and threatened to kill the man’s family while yelling at him to come out and fight.

Another physical altercation occurred between Ward, Turner and the man, with Ward throwing punches and Turner wielding a long metal pole.

During this fight, officials said Ward bit most of the man’s nose off, which Ward later admitted to.

Ward faces charges of criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury, harassment, willful injury – causing serious injury, and interference with official acts.

Turner was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in the incident.

The man who had his nose bitten off was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where he will need surgery to rebuild his nose.

