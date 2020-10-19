Cloudy & cool, chance of rain/snow mix today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another round of scattered showers look to move in today, a few snowflakes could mix in as well, but not expected to accumulate. Not everyone will see rain, otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be chilly in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Overnight temperatures drop to near freezing again tonight.

Temperatures rebound back into the upper 40s On Tuesday and into the upper 50s on Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible through Thursday. A system pushes through on Thursday and looks to bring rain and potential for some thunderstorms. Temperatures will be at their warmest near 70 degrees, then fall into the 50s on Friday with drier weather moving in.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.