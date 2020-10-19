Chicago man arrested after speeding and alleged hit and run incident on Sunday.

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar County officials arrested a Chicago man after he was involved in a hit-and-run at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A criminal complaint said Isaiah Johnson, 29, was seen by a patrolling aircraft heading westbound on Interstate 80.

The aircraft witnessed Johnson hit speeds of more than 100 mph multiple times, including 120 mph in a 65 mph speed zone and 112 mph in a 70 mph speed zone. At one point, he was seen travelling at more than 100 mph in a construction zone.

Near the 235 mile marker on Interstate 80, Johnson’s black sedan struck the trailer of a semi. Officers were able to take him into custody shortly after.

Officials said in a criminal complaint that signs of impairment were observed. Johnson reportedly blew .206 percent BrAC in a breath test.

Officers found an open container of alcohol, a marijuana grinder and a loaded handgun in Johnson’s vehicle. Johnson does not hold a valid permit to carry through Illinois.

Johnson has been charged with possession of controlled substance, control of firearm, operating while under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia

