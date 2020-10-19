Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man arrested after car chase early Monday morning

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after attempting to elude a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy on Highway 151 at about 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

A Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy said he saw 33-year-old Austin Thomas Hughes driving a white Buick southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151.

When the deputy activated his lights, Hughes headed northbound on Highway 13, then turned east onto Hennessey Parkway into the Squaw Creek Village trailer court.

He then continued eastbound until he failed to make the turn where Hennessey Parkway ends and the only option is to turn north on Jackson Drive. The vehicle went into the ravine. Hughes was taken to jail after being evaluated at a local hospital.

Officials said Hughes faces charges of attempting to elude, operating while intoxicated and various traffic charges.

Officials said in a press release, the Marion Police Department is continuing to investigate the accident portion of the incident.

