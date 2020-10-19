Advertisement

Brohm to miss Purdue opener vs Iowa after 2nd positive test

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday’s season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.

Big Ten protocol requires players who test positive to sit out 21 days but staff members are required to isolate 10 days.

Brohm will not be on the sideline this weekend.

Instead, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will be calling plays.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

8-year-old from Manchester loves fly-fishing

Updated: 1 hour ago
TV9’s John Campbell features an 8-year-old Manchester boy who loves to go fishing, fly-fishing!

Coronavirus

University of Iowa Athletics Department reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Iowa Athletics Department reported six more positive COVID-19 cases last week.

Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team to face Gonzaga in Sioux Falls December 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will face Gonzaga in a nationally televised game in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on December 19.

Sports

LA Dodgers heading to World Series after NLCS game 7 win

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves to advance to the World Series.

Latest News

News

Purdue coach may have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of season opener against Iowa Hawkeyes

Updated: 5 hours ago
A coach for Purdue may have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of its game against the Iowa Hawkeyes for their season opener.

Sports

Amir Hadzic builds legacy at Mount Mercy after escaping war in Bosnia

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Amir Hadzic came to the United States 25 years ago escaping the civil war in Bosnia. He's been the men's soccer head coach at Mount Mercy ever since his arrival.

Sports

Amir Hadzic builds legacy at Mount Mercy after escaping war in Bosnia

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, October 18, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Campbell
Time for the Sunday, October 18, 2020, edition of John’s Big Ol' Fish!

John's Big Ol' Fish

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, October 18, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, October 18, 2020

Sports

UNI offensive lineman Spencer Brown forgoes senior season, focuses on 2021 NFL Draft

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Northern Iowa's Spencer Brown is currently training for the 2021 NFL Draft in California after foregoing his senior season.