Audit faults Iowa’s move to spend virus aid on $21M software

Rob Sand spoke to Allison Wong of KCRG-TV9 in Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s auditor is warning that the governor’s decision to spend $21 million in federal pandemic relief funds on a new executive branch software system would not be allowed and should be abandoned.

State Auditor Rob Sand said that using the federal money to pay for Workday, a cloud-based program for the executive branch’s human resources and finances, is an inappropriate use under the law. He says that if the money isn’t redeployed for a different purpose, Iowa taxpayers could be on the hook to repay the federal government $21 million later on.

Sand said his conclusion was shared by the Treasury Department’s Office of Inspector General, which is responsible for overseeing the appropriate use of those funds.

