Active weather remains in place this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather remains active this week. This includes more precipitation chances and up and down temperature swings. More shower chances build as a wave moves into the area later on Tuesday. Scattered showers are expected. Temperatures rise the next several days culminating with highs in the 70s on Thursday. The result will be more showers and storms. Looking ahead to the weekend temperatures again fall with highs in the 40s.

