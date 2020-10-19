Advertisement

Active weather remains in place this week

By Joe Winters
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather remains active this week. This includes more precipitation chances and up and down temperature swings. More shower chances build as a wave moves into the area later on Tuesday. Scattered showers are expected. Temperatures rise the next several days culminating with highs in the 70s on Thursday. The result will be more showers and storms. Looking ahead to the weekend temperatures again fall with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

irst Alert Forecast

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Forecast

Rain/snow mix moves through today, minor accumulations

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Another round of scattered showers look to move in today, a few snowflakes could mix in as well, but not expected to accumulate. Not everyone will see rain, otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be chilly in the upper 30s, low 40s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cloudy and chilly start to the week with the potential for a rain/snow mix.

Forecast

Cold again with rain and snow chances

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
Expect a cold rain through Monday morning and afternoon. It’ll be another cool, cloudy day with highs topping out in the low 40s for most.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Expect a cold rain through Monday morning and afternoon. It’ll be another cool, cloudy day with highs topping out in the low 40s for most.

Forecast

Rain and snow mix moves across eastern Iowa on Sunday morning

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Colder air has arrived to wrap up the weekend, and it’s even cold enough for some locations to see some snow.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
A morning rain/snow mix as temperatures turn much colder.

Forecast

Rain chances tonight with some snowflakes mixed in early Sunday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
We will see well below average temperatures and the chance for some showers overnight and through the morning. Some snowflakes may mix in with the rain at times, but accumulating snow is not expected.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
We will see well below-average temperatures and the chance for some showers overnight and through the morning.

Forecast

Very gusty on Saturday, but a bit warmer

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
Hold on to your hats today as gusty winds will be the main story through Saturday.