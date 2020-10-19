Advertisement

508 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Iowa Monday

Iowa received more than 60,000 antigen tests to assist the state COVID-19 testing efforts.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state reported 508 more COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 19, the state’s data is showing a total of 107,570 COVID-19 cases and 1,521 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,488 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 886,557 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 480 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 63 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 111 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

