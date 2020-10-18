Advertisement

UNI offensive lineman Spencer Brown forgoes senior season, focuses on 2021 NFL Draft

By Josh Christensen
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before the pandemic changed everything, Northern Iowa offensive lineman Spencer Brown was looking forward to his senior season. He had a ton of expectations after being selected as a preseason All-American.

The pandemic forced the Missouri Valley Football Conference to postpone its season to the spring. For Brown, he made the difficult decision to forego his senior season and train for the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s currently training in California.

“I was weighing my options at the time and I made the best decision for myself and my family at the time,” Brown said.

Early in the fall when several schools were cancelling the football season, many players entered the transfer portal hoping to play in the fall, but Brown never did. He never wanted to play for any other coach but Northern Iowa’s Mark Farley.

“Nobody wants to recruit the 220 pound kid because I was in no shape ready to play Division I football, but he (Farley) saw something in me when no one else did,” Brown said. “I have a lot of people that I don’t want to let down and coach Farley is one of them.”

Some mock drafts have Brown as a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s currently training in California with former NFL Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Joe Staley, who spent 13 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Three years ago I was a freshman or a sophomore in college and we were watching a 49ers tape and you’re right there, and coach is like, this guy’s been doing it forever," Brown said. “I’m like, yeah he’s pretty good, and now, I see him (Staley) every single day," Brown said. "It’s crazy to be in his presence for sure.”

