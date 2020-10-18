Advertisement

Safe Place Foundation goes virtual for annual fundraiser

(KCRG)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Safe Place Foundation in Cedar Rapids held their annual fundraiser virtually this weekend. Safe Place is a transitional house for homeless men who are recovering from drugs and alcohol.

Leaders say they were not approved for grants to help them during the pandemic. That’s led to financial struggles, affecting their day to day operations. The zoom fundraiser featured people talking about how the nonprofit has changed their lives.

“What we do is get them connected to the recovery community,” said Kyle Taylor with Safe Place Foundation. “Which is just basically an abundance of resources due to all of the experience of all the people in the community.”

The link to donate is:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2893174141878272958

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cruise ship rescues 24 people from boat off Florida coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Carnival Cruise Line ship has rescued two dozen people from a sinking boat 37 miles off the Florida coast.

Iowa

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stay near all-time highs as over 900 cases added to Iowa total

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The second-largest number of patients since the start of the pandemic entered hospitals in the last 24 hours of reporting due to COVID-19.

Local

Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
He was a gunner in the Air Force during World War II, and she was an evacuee from London.

Local

Iowa City VA Health Care System holds event offering flu shots, other essential services to veterans

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa City VA Health Care System wants to make sure veterans know about all the resources they have to assist them in caring for their health.

Latest News

News

Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage during pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago

Local

Waterloo neighborhood holds candidate forum on issues impacting communities of color

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The first North End 2020 Candidate Forum focused on issues impacting the Black Community. Several candidates running for office were invited to take part in the forum, including Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, her challenger Ashley Hinson, Senator Joni Ernst, and her challenger Theresa Greenfield. Only Greenfield showed up.

National

At least 5 injured in blast, fire at Virginia strip mall

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigation is underway into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, that injured at least five people. The city says three people were hospitalized as a result of the incident that was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Two others were injured but treated on site. James Madison University said three of its students were among those hurt. The cause was not immediately clear, but a city spokesman said there was no reason to suspect foul play. Nearby residents said the blast shook their homes.

Iowa

Moffitt wins wild Truck race at Kansas to qualify for finale

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Moffitt wasn’t about to finish second again — not with a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series finale on the line.

Local

Linn County inmate dies in custody

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
The Linn County Correctional Center says an inmate died Saturday.

News

Full One on one with Rita Hart

Updated: 22 hours ago