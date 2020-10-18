Safe Place Foundation goes virtual for annual fundraiser

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Safe Place Foundation in Cedar Rapids held their annual fundraiser virtually this weekend. Safe Place is a transitional house for homeless men who are recovering from drugs and alcohol.

Leaders say they were not approved for grants to help them during the pandemic. That’s led to financial struggles, affecting their day to day operations. The zoom fundraiser featured people talking about how the nonprofit has changed their lives.

“What we do is get them connected to the recovery community,” said Kyle Taylor with Safe Place Foundation. “Which is just basically an abundance of resources due to all of the experience of all the people in the community.”

The link to donate is:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2893174141878272958

