Rain and snow mix moves across eastern Iowa on Sunday morning

By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Colder air has arrived to wrap up the weekend, and it’s even cold enough for some locations to see some snow.

An area of showers that has mixed with snow at times will move across eastern Iowa today. Activity should generally taper off later in the afternoon. No significant accumulation of snow is expected outside of elevated or grassy areas for a lucky few, especially before the sun rises today. Always use caution while driving in an area where snow is actively falling. Afternoon temperatures reach the low to mid 40s.

A similar, quick shot of a mix of rain and snow is possible on Monday, with similarly cold temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

A warmup begins for the middle part of the week, with chances for rain on each of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another more significant system affects us on Thursday, warming temperatures into the 60s and bringing a decent chance at showers and storms. Colder air settles in again toward the weekend, with another rain or rain/snow mix toward the end of the 9-day forecast.

