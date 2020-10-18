Advertisement

Moffitt wins wild Truck race at Kansas to qualify for finale

Brett Moffitt (23) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Brett Moffitt (23) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Brett Moffitt wasn’t about to finish second again — not with a spot in the NASCAR Truck Series finale on the line.

So when Zane Smith tried to pass him with three laps to go, Moffitt moved down ever so slightly and sent his teammate into a spin along the backstretch. Then, the 28-year-old from Iowa held off a field full of playoff contenders, winning a two-lap shootout to the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

Sheldon Creed won the first two stages and finished second, Austin Hill was third and Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith rounded out the top five.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

At least 5 injured in blast, fire at Virginia strip mall

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An investigation is underway into the cause of an explosion and large fire at a shopping center in Harrisonburg, Virginia, that injured at least five people. The city says three people were hospitalized as a result of the incident that was reported around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Two others were injured but treated on site. James Madison University said three of its students were among those hurt. The cause was not immediately clear, but a city spokesman said there was no reason to suspect foul play. Nearby residents said the blast shook their homes.

Local

Linn County inmate dies in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
The Linn County Correctional Center says an inmate died Saturday.

News

Full One on one with Rita Hart

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Pork recipes to try as the weather turns colder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us with ideas for pork month this October.

Latest News

News

More tasty ideas to celebrate National Pork Month

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joins us with ideas for pork month this October.

News

One person injured in Friday evening shooting in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 6 hours ago
One person received life-threatening injuries in a Friday evening shooting in Cedar Rapids, police said.

National

Texas allows social workers to deny LGBTQ, disabled clients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Texas officials are facing backlash after deciding to allow social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Local

August derecho was among top-5 worst severe storm disasters in U.S. since 1980

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Estimates of the total cost of damage caused by the August 10 derecho along its path now exceed $7 billion, according to federal officials.

Iowa

Total COVID-19 cases exceed 106,000 after nearly 1,600 reported since Friday morning

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Public health officials reported the second-largest number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus during a 24-hour reporting period since the start of the pandemic, along with additional deaths.

Iowa

One of Iowa’s oldest buildings undergoes renovations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A log cabin that served as a trade site back in the 1820's is undergoing major renovations.