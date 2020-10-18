Iowa City VA Health Care System holds event offering flu shots, other essential services to veterans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City VA Health Care System wants to make sure veterans know about all the resources they have to assist them in caring for their health.

The system provides health care needs to veterans in the Iowa City area, and hosted a drive through resource event Saturday morning. It was at the Coralville V-A Outpatient Clinic. At the event, people were able to learn about the many VA programs they offer. They also gave out flu shots for any V-A patient, which Public Affairs Officer Brian Clark says is one of the important parts of this event.

“I think a lot of veterans don’t realize that they might be eligible for services at VA, and I know that currently with the environment right now, a lot of people are concerned about healthcare. They are concerned about the kind of security that comes with knowing who your provider is going to be, and we want to make sure veterans get an opportunity, if you haven’t signed up for healthcare, you can come out and talk to a eligibility specialist," said Clark.

Veterans were also able to walk away with goodie bags including information about other services they offer, such social work and suicide prevention. They’ll be hosting another event like this in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

