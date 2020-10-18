Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stay near all-time highs as over 900 cases added to Iowa total

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The second-largest number of patients since the start of the pandemic entered hospitals in the last 24 hours of reporting due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as more cases and deaths were added to the state’s totals.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 915 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported since the same time on Saturday morning, putting the state’s total at 107,062 cases. A total of 81,781 are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 309.

Two more deaths were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, which is now 1,528.

475 people are in Iowa hospitals due to COVID-19, a net increase of 14 since Saturday morning. The all-time high for total hospitalization due to the disease was set on October 14 at 482. 108 of current patients are in intensive care units, a net increase of four. 45 require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one. 84 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, much higher than the previous 24 hours' total of 55 and only surpassed by October 6′s count of 97 admissions.

4,797 tests were reported by public and private labs in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for that reporting period was 19.1%. A total of 898,870 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

