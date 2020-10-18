Advertisement

Former Hawkeye athletes request $20 million and Ferentz to be fired

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight former University of Iowa athletes have requested 20 million dollars from the University of Iowa, athletic director Gary Barta, head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. The players also requested football coach Kirk Ferentz be fired.

The athletes claim they were racially discriminated against by administration and coaching staff.

This is detailed in a letter on October 5th sent the the University of Iowa by the athletes' representative Damario Solomon-Simmons.

The athletes include Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley and Andre Harris.

The letter states that coaches made comments to the athletes such as “only a dumbass Black player would do it like that,” “this (n-word), this (n-word), this (n-word),” and “go back to the ghetto.”

The letter went on to say, “Under the watchful eye of K. Ferentz, Iowa football coaching staff utilized racially discriminatory and punitive means to force African-American athletes into strict compliance with the Program’s racist philosophy that effectively stripped away from them every cultural aspect of being an African American. The daily grind of enduring negative treatment, comments and threats made it virtually impossible for African-American athletes to focus on their education and, thus, African American athletes were denied the benefits of a high-quality education and subjected to continuous discrimination at Iowa based on their race. Numerous African-American football athletes fled Iowa and transferred to other institutions of higher learning where many ultimately graduated. However, if they remained at Iowa, they were unfairly demeaned, humiliated and dehumanized.”

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld released the following statement: “We appreciate some former athletes sharing insights on their experience while at the University of Iowa. Many of their concerns have been reviewed and addressed. And to be clear, any student athlete that has left the university and did not obtain their degree is welcome to return and we are here to support them. There are several demands outlined in the letter and we are proud of the efforts made to date. We have a path forward that includes ideas and recommendations from many current and former students aimed at making the University of Iowa a more inclusive and better place to learn, grow and compete as an athlete. However, the university rejects the demands for money and personnel changes.”

